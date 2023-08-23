Man Utd close to sealing €40m Jean-Clair Todibo transfer despite Harry Maguire's failed move to West Ham

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice 2022-23Getty
Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice in a €40m (£34m/$43m) deal.

  • United closing in on Todibo
  • Was touted as Maguire's replacement
  • United to pay £34m

WHAT HAPPENED? L'Equipe reports that United are now closing in on the signature of the centre-back as they continue to strengthen Erik ten Hag's squad. The defender's move to the club is said to be 'in sight', despite the fact that Harry Maguire has yet to leave the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Nice defender had been touted as Maguire's potential replacement, but the England defender's move to West Ham fell apart earlier this summer. Nevertheless, it appears the club are pressing ahead with a deal to bring Todibo into the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are also said to be interested in Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard but he is closing in on a deal to take him to Inter Milan, so the club dispatched scouts to watch Todibo in action against Lille on Ligue 1's opening weekend.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Jean-Clair Todibo Nice Angers 2022-23Getty

Harry-Maguire(C)GettyImages

Erik ten Hag Man UtdGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? United will hope to seal Todibo's signing quickly; they play Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

