Man Utd & Chelsea locked in Marcel Sabitzer transfer battle as Bayern hold talks with both clubs

Manchester United and Chelsea have both reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich over a deadline day deal for Marcel Sabitzer.

WHAT HAPPENED? After struggling to find his feet in his first season with Bayern Munich following a move from RB Leipzig, the midfielder has flourished in the first half of 2022-23, making 24 appearances for the German champions across all competitions. His impressive performances in the middle of the park have not gone unnoticed, with Manchester United and Chelsea vying for his services on the final day of the January transfer window, according to Sky Germany. Bayern Munich are in talks with both clubs over a potential move to the Premier League for Sabitzer, but it's not clear whether he will be allowed to leave on a permanent basis given his contract is due to run until 2025.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United learned that Christian Eriksen will be out of action for at least three months after suffering an ankle injury in the FA Cup fourth-round clash with Reading – following a late challenge from Royals striker Andy Carroll. This has forced the Red Devils to look for last-minute midfield reinforcements, with Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco also being mooted as a potential option.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Meanwhile, Chelsea have been left hunting for a midfielder as Jorginho is set to join cross-city rivals Arsenal, but Benfica's Enzo Fernandez remains their primary target. The Blues are yet to reach an agreement with Benfica over the payment structure for the Argentine midfielder as they insist that they will not pay over his €120m release clause.

WHAT NEXT? Sabitzer's agent has reportedly insisted that his client is not looking for a move and "feels comfortable at Bayern", but the scenario might change in the next few hours as two Premier League heavyweights continue to knock on Bayern's door.