'It's either a red card or nothing' - Manchester United captain Maguire questions referee in Fred incident against PSG

The Brazilian escaped a dismissal in the first half but would eventually receive his marching orders as the home side suffered a damaging defeat

defender Harry Maguire has questioned referee Daniele Orsato's decisions regarding his team-mate Fred, who was eventually sent off during his side's loss to .

Fred escaped a red card after VAR examined a first-half incident with Leandro Paredes, as the United midfielder appeared to headbutt his opponent.

Orsato chose to give the Brazilian a yellow, acknowledging wrongdoing but deeming the incident still fell short of a red-card offence.

Fred would, however, eventually receive his marching orders in the 70th minute as he was shown a second yellow card for a tackle on former United midfielder Ander Herrera.

That card would prove costly, as the visitors secured a 3-1 win in the tie. Neymar scored in the sixth minute before Marcus Rashford equalised, but goals from Marquinhos and a second from Neymar gave PSG all three points.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Maguire indicated his dismay with the result, saying he believes his side deserved more from the Group H tie.

"Disappointing night. We wanted to win the game, win the group. Football is a game of fine margins," the international said. "We had better chances. Their two goals are scrappy goals – ricochet and pinball around the box. I feel we deserved something.

"You've got to take your chances and not give away soft goals. We're still in control of going through to the knockout stages."

Maguire also questioned Orsato's decision to give Fred a yellow card for the clash with Paredes and then award a second yellow later in the game.

"It's strange how he gave a yellow card [in the first half]. It's either a red card or nothing," Maguire said. "It's not a yellow card [in the second half]. He wins the ball. I was two yards away, the linesman was five yards [away]. Every time you go to the floor, especially in Europe, you get a booking."

PSG, Man Utd and will now all go into the final matchday on nine points, with two teams set to advance to the knockout phase and one to be sent to the .