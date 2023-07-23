New Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes set to snub Gary Neville interviews in 2023-24 after being branded a 'disgrace' by club legend

Peter McVitie
Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedPremier League

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will reportedly refuse to talk to Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville during interviews in the 2023-24 season.

  • Neville called Fernandes a 'disgrace'
  • Midfielder has taken over as United captain
  • Set to snub interviews with club legend

WHAT HAPPENED? Fernandes will not acknowledge the former United full-back during pitch-side interviews in the coming campaign, The Sun reports.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder's anger towards Neville stems from the club legend's criticism last season. After United were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool, the ex-England star branded Fernandes "embarrassing - a shambles" and called his behaviour a "disgrace".

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fernandes will be tasked with fielding more pitch-side interviews in the coming season after replacing Harry Maguire as the club's captain. The Portugal star donned the captain's armband a lot last season as Maguire was left on the bench, but he is now the team's permanent skipper.

Bruno Fernandes Harry Maguire Manchester United 2022-23Getty

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United Arsenal 2023Getty

Gary Neville 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDES? Before the Portugal star will have to come face-to-face with Neville, his side will continue their pre-season tour of the United States. They will face Wrexham in the next stage of the tour on Wednesday before games against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

