Ten Hag era off to awful start as Man Utd stunned by brilliant Brighton

- Gross double seals Seagulls victory
- Ronaldo fails to inspire comeback
- Brighton's first-ever Old Trafford win
WHAT HAPPENED? A first-half brace from Pascal Gross gave Brighton a 2-0 half-time lead as United were booed off at half-time.
Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo from the bench shortly after the break, and though United pulled one back through an Alexis Mac Allister own goal, they could not battle back to earn a point.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hope was high at Old Trafford after a bright pre-season, but United have come back to Earth with a bump following this loss.
Further new signings are clearly required if Ten Hag is going to be able to guide the club back towards the top of the table.
THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:
DID YOU KNOW? This is Brighton's first ever win against United at Old Trafford. They had only ever previously drawn two games at the stadium against the Red Devils.
WHAT'S THE VIBE?
That goal was even more of a shambles than the first. Brighton players constantly found space to work the ball across the box - again United far to slack at the far post— James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) August 7, 2022
Best United player just leaving the pitch “Welbeck”— Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 7, 2022
🗣 "Fred and McTominay, not good enough. They won't get Man United competing at the top."— Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 7, 2022
Roy Keane is not impressed with Manchester United's midfield pic.twitter.com/JwNI2wNdAt
Neville and Keane have started already - United's expectations for the season could be about to nosedive.
WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? United travel to Brentford on Saturday, where Christian Eriksen will face his former club.