Man Utd in battle for Alejandro Garnacho as Argentina fly coach to England ahead of Under-20 World Cup

Argentina Under-20 coach Javier Mascherano is heading to Manchester for talks with Man Utd after calling up Alejandro Garnacho for World Cup duty.

Garnacho called up for Under-20 World Cup

United do not want to release him

Set for talks with Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho has been called up to the Argentina squad for the Under-20 World Cup which begins on May 20. However, Manchester United are reluctant to release the winger as they want him to feature in their run-in. Mascherano is set to meet the Red Devils in a bid to persuade the club to relinquish Garnacho for international duty, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United have reportedly already told Garnacho they do not want him to play in the tournament. The winger would miss at least their Premier League fixtures against Bournemouth and Fulham and potentially the FA Cup final, should United make it past Brighton in the last four to set up a Wembley date against Manchester City or Sheffield United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Garnacho is currently out injured after sustaining a foot problem against Southampton last month. However, the forward has posted a photograph on social media of him back in football boots, suggesting he is not too far away from a return to first-team action.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils take on Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday at Wembley Stadium.