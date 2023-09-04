Manchester United winger Antony has been dropped from the Brazil squad following allegations of physical assault by an ex-partner.

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has discussed the 23-year-old's situation after ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin accused him of assaulting her.

The CBF came to the conclusion that Antony will not take part in this September's international window, releasing a statement saying such.

It reads: “"In light of the facts which came to light on Monday (04/09) concerning #mufc player Antony, which must be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian national team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete has been removed from the Brazilian national team."

Article continues below

Cavallin revealed that she has filed complaints with the Sao Paulo police and Greater Manchester Police as she gave details off the alleged attack to UOL.

The victim says Antony attacked her on various occasions between June 2022 and May 2023. One incident involved throwing a glass at her, which left bones on her finger visible.

She also gave details of an attack that is said to have occurred when she was pregnant. Antony, she claimed, attacked her while they were in a car, threatened to throw her from the moving vehicle and indicated that he would kill her, the baby and himself.

"He said that if I didn't stay with him, I wouldn't stay with anyone. That I was pregnant with his child. Either I would stay with him or I, him and our son would die," she said. "I told him I was pregnant, that he was scaring me, making my heart race. I was trembling with fear."

Antony denied the accusations in June, when they first became public, saying on Instagram: "After submitting my statement at the police station where investigation involving my name is being conducted, I wanted to speak for the first time since I was falsely accused of assault.

“I stayed silent until the moment so that nothing could interfere with the investigation process, but during all those days my family and I suffered in silence. Despite being born and raised in a very needy community, I had never been through a situation similar to this, in which a false assault charge resulted in a preliminary and unfair public judgement on the part of some.

“After the closure of the investigation my innocence will be proven. [I am] certain that justice will prevail and the damage initially caused to my image will be in the past. Thank you to the countless messages of support at this very difficult time.”