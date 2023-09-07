Man Utd to lose Mary Earps? Transfer update on Lionesses goalkeeper after Arsenal bid rejected

Manchester United could be set to lose England international Mary Earps with Arsenal keen on the Lionesses stopper.

Earps uncertainty grows

Arsenal have made two bids

Facing contract stand off

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, those close to the player feel "all signs" are pointing to the goalkeeper wanting to leave United this summer. A statement which is supported by her reaction to England's World Cup welcome home party held at Manchester United's Carrington training ground, where Earps looked an "isolated" figure and did not seem to want to be there. Earps has already refused to speak out about her future and her silence seems to speak volumes about her stance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Time is running out in the transfer window with deadline day in the Women's Super League set for September 14. Arsenal have already seen a world-record bid for a goalkeeper rejected by Manchester United but remain keen on the World Cup star.

Earps' contract was set to expire this summer but United have since triggered a one-year extension. The focus for the Red Devils now turns to extending her stay at the club past this current deal, although the two parties are yet to come to an agreement.

WHAT NEXT FOR EARPS? Earps must weigh up her options and decide on her best move. Manchester United clearly don't want to sell but face losing their goalkeeper on a free if a contract extension can't be agreed.