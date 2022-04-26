Man City tugged into Real Madrid's insane Champions League orbit during seven-goal semi-final thriller

Manchester City became the latest team to participate in a Champions League thriller against Real Madrid this season, defeating Carlo Ancelotti's side 4-3 in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

It was nothing new for the visiting Blancos, who have now played in four straight matches in the competition with at least four combined goals scored.

For Manchester City, though, it was unusual chaos amid a European knockout campaign in which they had rarely been put in danger at the back.

What happened in the first leg?

Manchester City were electric in the opening exchanges and took a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes after goals by Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

But Real Madrid refused to let the tie get away from them, with Karim Benzema netting twice and Vinicius Junior adding another as they repeatedly answered the blows dealt by Manchester City.

Guardiola's squad will now head to the Santiago Bernabeu with a slight advantage, but given the chaos of the first leg, anything appears possible in the return fixture.

Real Madrid's insane UCL run

It's been a knockout stage of incredible highs and ugly lows for the Spanish giants, who may feel fortunate to only be down a goal after the first leg considering the number of big chances they allowed.

In the last 16, they dropped the first leg to Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 after Kylian Mbappe scored a dramatic winner four minutes into stoppage time but clawed back in the second leg to eliminate PSG 3-2 on aggregate.

The quarter-final managed to be even crazier, with the Blancos nearly going out despite defeating Chelsea 3-1 in the first leg at Stamford Bridge. They required extra time to reach the semi-final, with Benzema scoring in the 96th minute to lift his team.

And now against Manchester City, Real Madrid appear destined for another wild second leg.

More to come...