Man City defender Garcia tests positive for Covid-19

defender Eric Garcia has tested positive for Covid-19, the club has revealed.

The Premier League side have been hit by an increase in cases recently, leading to the postponement of the match against hours before kick-off on Monday.

It has been confirmed that 19-year-old centre-back and a member of staff are the latest to contract the virus.

"Manchester City FC can confirm that Eric Garcia and one member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19," a statement on the club's website read.

"Both personnel will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

"Everyone at the club wishes our colleagues a speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition."

It has been reported that Garcia is one of six first-team players to have returned a positive test at City in the last 10 days.

On Sunday, the club released a statement expressing disappointment in left-back Benjamin Mendy for breaching tier four restrictions by attending a New Year's Eve party. City pledged to launch an investigation into the international's actions after news of his flouting of the rules came to light.

Despite the increase in cases, City's Premier League match against is set to go ahead as planned on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's team are seven points adrift of leaders heading into the match at Stamford Bridge, though they have played two games fewer.

Chelsea are level on points with their weekend opponents and have won just one of their last five matches in the English top-flight.

