USMNT's Musah relishing midfield role at Valencia as megaclubs reportedly line up transfer plans

U.S. men's national team midfielder Yunus Musah is glad to be finally playing centrally with Valencia as he looks to return to full fitness.

Musah healthy once again

Missed USMNT camp with injury

Playing centrally as other clubs watch on

WHAT HAPPENED? Musah is back in the team for Valencia, having missed time, and USMNT camp, due to a recent muscle injury. The midfielder made his return to the field last Friday against Osasuna, and is looking forward to getting back to full fitness in his new central role with his club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I played in midfield most of the time at the VCF Academy," he said. "I debuted in different positions because I had to take up the opportunity, but I like to play in midfield better."

When asked about the influence of former AC Milan midfielder Gennaro Gattuso, now Valencia's manager, Musah said: "He's very passionate about football and is always thinking about it. He wants to transmit this to the players. We're always looking to improve.

"It's a good time for me. I want to continue doing the same things and keep listening to the coach.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah's more central role is great news for the USMNT, who have used him in that spot next to Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie since his decision to join the team. However, Musah had previously played on the wing for his club, but Valencia are now giving him consistent minutes centrally.

It's coming at a vital time, too, with reports saying the club is looking to tie him down to a new deal amid interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

DAZN

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH AND VALENCIA? Valencia are back in action this weekend when they host Elche in La Liga.