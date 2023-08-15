Harry Maguire is staying put! Man Utd defender's proposed £30m transfer to West Ham collapses

Harry Maguire is reportedly set to stay at Old Trafford after his £30 million ($38m) transfer from Manchester United to West Ham collapsed.

Defender yet to agree to exit terms with Man Utd

Wants at least a £7m payoff from United

West Ham pull out due to delay

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Guardian, the Hammers have pulled out of the deal to sign the United centre-back as he is yet to agree exit terms with the club. It is believed that Maguire wants at least £7 million in a pay-off to leave Old Trafford as he would have to accept a massive cut on his wages if he moves to the London Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have grown increasingly frustrated over the delay and are focusing on other potential targets as an alternative to Maguire. They believe that Maguire is a bit on the slower side and they could do with a quicker centre-back. Hence they have shortlisted Leverkusen duo Jonathan Tah and Odilon Kossounou as the two preferred choices.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United must look for other options to offload Maguire as Erik ten Hag has made it clear that the England international is not in his plans. In their Premier League opener against Wolves, he was left on the bench while Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof all saw playing time ahead of him.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if United manage to find a buyer for Maguire, who remains adamant on a pay-off to minimise his financial loss if he does leave. There have been reports that the defender has put forward a demand of up to £15m ($19m) as a final settlement with United. Meanwhile, the Red Devils want to sign Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard, who is set to cost around £35m ($45m), to replace Maguire.