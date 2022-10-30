Maguire & Ronaldo both start! Man Utd pair to make Premier League return against West Ham

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire both been named in Manchester United's starting line-up to take on West Ham as Erik ten Hag rings the changes.

  • Maguire's first start since August
  • Ronaldo returns after Tottenham punishment
  • Elanga also comes in, Sancho benched

WHAT HAPPENED? Harry Maguire starts his first Premier League match since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford in August, while Cristiano Ronaldo starts in the Premier League for the first time since being hooked off against Newcastle in mid-October. They join Anthony Elanga in three changes for the Red Devils, as Jadon Sancho drops to the bench. Victor Lindelof and Antony are absent due to illness and injury, respectively.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Questions were being asked pre-match over who Ten Hag would elect in place of the injured Raphael Varane, who hobbled off after an hour against Chelsea. It appears the Dutchman's decision was made for him, though, after Lindelof withdrew through illness at late notice. Ronaldo, meanwhile, starts his first Premier League match since refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham, which saw him excluded from the squad to face Chelsea.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Harry Maguire Man United 2022-23Getty ImagesRonaldo bench 2022-23Getty

