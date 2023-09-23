Madness from Rodri! Man City midfielder to miss huge Arsenal game as he's sent off for grabbing Morgan Gibbs-White's throat in Nottingham Forest clash

Richard Martin
Rodri Morgan Gibbs-White Man City Nottingham ForestGetty & Viaplay
Manchester City vs Nottingham ForestManchester CityNottingham ForestPremier League

Manchester City midfielder Rodri was sent off for grabbing Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White by the neck and will miss the visit to Arsenal

  • Rodri sent off vs Nottingham Forest
  • Midfielder grabbed Gibbs-White by neck
  • Suspended for three matches

WHAT HAPPENED? The City midfielder, who Pep Guardiola last week hailed as the best midfielder in Europe, lost his head in a furious confrontation with his opposite number and pushed him and then grabbed his neck, with Gibbs-White tumbling over. The decision was subject to a VAR review but was upheld.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodri will be suspended for the next three matches for Premier League leaders City: Wednesday's Carabao Cup clash at Newcastle, next Saturday's trip to Wolves and, most importantly, the showdown at Arsenal on October 8.

WHAT'S NEXT: City will decide whether or not to appeal the red card next week and get a reduction in Rodri's suspension. Their next Premier League game is away to Wolves on September 30.

