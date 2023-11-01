Macaulay Langstaff told to 'f*ck off' by Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as Wrexham owners claim Notts County striker is 'handsome enough to be on Peaky Blinders'

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bemoaned Notts County's "handsome" Macaulay Langstaff when looking back on last season's league run.

Langstaff won POTS in 2022-23

Reynolds & McElhenney jokingly mock "handsome" forward

Wrexham owner's also relived Notts battle

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons were able to end a 15-year hiatus from the Football League last term after winning the National League title in record-breaking style. But Notts County ran them down to the wire, finishing just four points behind Wrexham, which was largely due to the contributions of star striker Macaulay Langstaff. The 26-year-old finished the season on a whopping 41 goals from 45 league matches, earning himself the National League Player of the Season for 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID: Recalling their battles with the Notts County striker, Reynolds and McElhenney bemoaned Langstaff's efforts in humorous fashion in the latest episode of Welcome to Wrexham. "Macaulay Langstaff, he can f*ck off," McElhenney said. Reynolds then added: "Yeah, god that guy is good. He's handsome as f*ck. He looks like he could be in Peaky Blinders."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The league's top two sides came to a head on Easter Monday 2023, both locked on 100 points, in a match that is now cemented in Wrexham folklore. The Red Dragons narrowly prevailed 3-2 on the day thanks to Ben Foster's infamous stoppage time penalty save, and co-owner Reynolds shed light on his experience throughout that rollercoaster of a match.

Article continues below

"I have never in my f*cking life been this wound up for a match," Reynolds added. "What happened before with Halifax [Wrexham lost 3-1 away to FC Halifax Town three days earlier] created a sort of vortex, a vice grip of anxiety, a dread... [The penalty] felt like a classic Wrexham moment. Let's find some f*cking way to extract the maximum amount of terror and anxiety and edge of your seat sh*t out of this thing."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Notts County eventually joined Wrexham in League Two via the play-offs, and the Red Dragons celebrated a 2-0 victory over their former National League rivals last Sunday. Phil Parkinson's side travel to Mansfield Town on Saturday, although he will be without veteran striker Stephen Fletcher.