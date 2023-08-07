WATCH: 'I really like English afternoon tea' - Lyon confirm signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles after Arsenal exit with bizarre announcement video

Emmet Gates
Ainsley Maitland-Niles Southampton 2022-23Getty
French side Lyon confirmed the signing of Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a four-year deal, courtesy of a bizarre announcement video.

  • Lyon announce Maitland-Niles signing
  • Former Arsenal man signs four-year deal
  • Spent last season at Southampton

WHAT HAPPENED? Maitland-Niles had been surplus to requirements at Arsenal for a number of seasons, spending 2021-22 on loan at Roma, and 2022-23 with Southampton. He left the Gunners as a free agent in July, and Lyon have now signed the player on a permanent deal and announced his signature with a bizarre video playing up England's love of tea and scones.

Maitland-Niles is served a English afternoon tea by a waiter, before sending it back and requesting the Lyonnaise version.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In an era where announcement videos are no longer the grandiose declarations they were in the late 2010s, this one will certainly go down as one of the most odd videos ever produced by a club.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAITLAND-NILES? Maitland-Niles has signed a four-year deal at Lyon, and will hope to have more success in Ligue 1 than he did in Serie A, where he made only eight league appearances.

