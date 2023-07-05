Luton Town pass up Ethan Horvath transfer option despite USMNT goalkeeper's key role in Premier League promotion after loan from Nottingham Forest

USMNT goalkeeper Ethan Horvath will not be staying at Luton Town despite playing a key role in the Hatters' promotion to the Premier League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Horvath played 44 times for Luton last season on loan, after joining from Nottingham Forest, but the Hatters will not take up their option to sign the USMNT goalkeeper permanently, according to The Athletic. The decision has come as a surprise to many Luton players, with the club now looking at other options in the summer transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goalkeeper will now return to Forest ahead of the new season but it's not clear what his future holds, even though Steve Cooper's side are currently short of goalkeepers ahead of the new campaign. Dean Henderson was first choice last season until he suffered a serious injury, but has since returned to Manchester United. Keylor Navas was signed as cover from Paris Saint-Germain on loan in January but has also returned to his parent club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Forest are thought to want to sign Henderson permanently and are willing to pay Manchester United £30 million ($37m) for the goalkeeper. Horvath has one year left on his existing deal but it's unclear if he will stay or if Forest will look to move him on this summer.

WHAT NEXT? Luton will begin life back in the top flight away at Brighton, while Nottingham Forest will travel to Arsenal on the opening day.