How to get Luton Town FC 2026/2027 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Luton Town FC competes in English football at their iconic and unique home ground, Kenilworth Road. Famous for its intimate atmosphere and roaring local support, attending a match in Bedfordshire provides one of the most authentic matchday experiences in British football.
GOAL provides all the essential information you need to secure your seat at Kenilworth Road. Discover match schedules, official ticket outlets, secondary market options, and how to buy your tickets today.
When is Luton Town FC?
Date & Time
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Sep 19, 2026 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Bradford City AFC
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Sep 22, 2026 at 19:00
Luton Town FC vs Ipswich Town
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Sep 26, 2026 at 15:00
Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town FC
John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield
Oct 03, 2026 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Doncaster Rovers FC
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Oct 06, 2026 at 19:45
Colchester United vs Luton Town FC
JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester
Oct 10, 2026 at 15:00
Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town FC
Adams Park, High Wycombe
Oct 17, 2026 at 12:30
Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town FC
Stadium MK, Milton Keynes
Oct 20, 2026 at 19:45
Luton Town FC vs Barnsley FC
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Oct 24, 2026 at 12:30
Luton Town FC vs Leicester City FC
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Oct 31, 2026 at 15:00
Peterborough United vs Luton Town FC
Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough
Nov 14, 2026 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Cambridge United FC
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Nov 17, 2026 at 19:00
Luton Town FC vs Peterborough United
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Nov 21, 2026 at 15:00
Burton Albion vs Luton Town FC
Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent
Nov 28, 2026 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Oxford United
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Dec 01, 2026 at 19:45
Blackpool FC vs Luton Town FC
Bloomfield Road, Blackpool
Dec 12, 2026 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Wigan Athletic
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Dec 19, 2026 at 12:30
Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town FC
Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield
Dec 26, 2026 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Bromley FC
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Dec 29, 2026 at 19:45
AFC Wimbledon vs Luton Town FC
Cherry Red Records Stadium, London
Jan 02, 2027 at 15:00
Plymouth Argyle vs Luton Town FC
Home Park, Plymouth
Jan 09, 2027 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Sheffield Wednesday
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Jan 16, 2027 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Milton Keynes Dons
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Jan 19, 2027 at 19:45
Barnsley FC vs Luton Town FC
Oakwell, Barnsley
Jan 23, 2027 at 15:00
Leicester City FC vs Luton Town FC
King Power Stadium, Leicester
Jan 30, 2027 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Peterborough United
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Feb 06, 2027 at 15:00
Luton Town FC vs Mansfield Town FC
Kenilworth Road, Luton
Feb 09, 2027 at 19:45
Stockport County vs Luton Town FC
Edgeley Park, Stockport
Feb 13, 2027 at 15:00
Leyton Orient vs Luton Town FC
Gaughan Group Stadium, London
Where to buy Luton Town FC tickets?
Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Luton Town FC official e-ticketing portal and the Kenilworth Road box office. Official sales operate on a tiered priority system, giving club members and season ticket holders first access before remaining seats enter general sale.
If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticombo provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.
How much are Luton Town FC tickets?
Standard ticket prices on the official Luton Town FC ticket portal typically start at £26 for general admission adult seats, with pricing varying according to match category, age group, and stand location inside Kenilworth Road.
If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticomboprovide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where prices start at £45 per ticket depending on availability and market demand.
Everything you need to know about Luton Town FC
Luton Town FC is a historic English football club based in Bedfordshire, founded in 1885. The club plays its home matches at Kenilworth Road, an iconic venue with a capacity of over 11,500 that offers a distinctively traditional English football environment.
Key details to know when planning your matchday experience include:
- Tickets are distributed via priority phases, making official club membership the best way to secure face-value access.
- Kenilworth Road is located close to central Luton, accessible via Luton station and well-connected transport links.
- Match categories vary based on opposition, with high-profile weekend fixtures selling out rapidly across general sale phases.
- Visiting supporters are housed in the Oak Road Stand, while main home supporters pack the Main Stand and David Preece Stand.