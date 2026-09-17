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How to get Luton Town FC 2026/2027 tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

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Luton Town
League One

Here’s exactly how you can secure tickets to Luton Town FC

Luton Town FC competes in English football at their iconic and unique home ground, Kenilworth Road. Famous for its intimate atmosphere and roaring local support, attending a match in Bedfordshire provides one of the most authentic matchday experiences in British football.

GOAL provides all the essential information you need to secure your seat at Kenilworth Road. Discover match schedules, official ticket outlets, secondary market options, and how to buy your tickets today.

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When is Luton Town FC?

Date & Time

Fixture

Location

Tickets

Sep 19, 2026 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Bradford City AFC

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Sep 22, 2026 at 19:00

Luton Town FC vs Ipswich Town

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Sep 26, 2026 at 15:00

Huddersfield Town vs Luton Town FC

John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield

Tickets

Oct 03, 2026 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Doncaster Rovers FC

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Oct 06, 2026 at 19:45

Colchester United vs Luton Town FC

JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester

Tickets

Oct 10, 2026 at 15:00

Wycombe Wanderers vs Luton Town FC

Adams Park, High Wycombe

Tickets

Oct 17, 2026 at 12:30

Milton Keynes Dons vs Luton Town FC

Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

Tickets

Oct 20, 2026 at 19:45

Luton Town FC vs Barnsley FC

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Oct 24, 2026 at 12:30

Luton Town FC vs Leicester City FC

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Oct 31, 2026 at 15:00

Peterborough United vs Luton Town FC

Weston Homes Stadium, Peterborough

Tickets

Nov 14, 2026 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Cambridge United FC

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Nov 17, 2026 at 19:00

Luton Town FC vs Peterborough United

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Nov 21, 2026 at 15:00

Burton Albion vs Luton Town FC

Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent

Tickets

Nov 28, 2026 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Oxford United

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Dec 01, 2026 at 19:45

Blackpool FC vs Luton Town FC

Bloomfield Road, Blackpool

Tickets

Dec 12, 2026 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Wigan Athletic

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Dec 19, 2026 at 12:30

Sheffield Wednesday vs Luton Town FC

Hillsborough Stadium, Sheffield

Tickets

Dec 26, 2026 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Bromley FC

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Dec 29, 2026 at 19:45

AFC Wimbledon vs Luton Town FC

Cherry Red Records Stadium, London

Tickets

Jan 02, 2027 at 15:00

Plymouth Argyle vs Luton Town FC

Home Park, Plymouth

Tickets

Jan 09, 2027 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Sheffield Wednesday

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Jan 16, 2027 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Milton Keynes Dons

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Jan 19, 2027 at 19:45

Barnsley FC vs Luton Town FC

Oakwell, Barnsley

Tickets

Jan 23, 2027 at 15:00

Leicester City FC vs Luton Town FC

King Power Stadium, Leicester

Tickets

Jan 30, 2027 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Peterborough United

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Feb 06, 2027 at 15:00

Luton Town FC vs Mansfield Town FC

Kenilworth Road, Luton

Tickets

Feb 09, 2027 at 19:45

Stockport County vs Luton Town FC

Edgeley Park, Stockport

Tickets

Feb 13, 2027 at 15:00

Leyton Orient vs Luton Town FC

Gaughan Group Stadium, London

Tickets

Where to buy Luton Town FC tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the Luton Town FC official e-ticketing portal and the Kenilworth Road box office. Official sales operate on a tiered priority system, giving club members and season ticket holders first access before remaining seats enter general sale.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticombo provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats.

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How much are Luton Town FC tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official Luton Town FC ticket portal typically start at £26 for general admission adult seats, with pricing varying according to match category, age group, and stand location inside Kenilworth Road.

If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like Ticomboprovide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats, where prices start at £45 per ticket depending on availability and market demand.

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Everything you need to know about Luton Town FC

Luton Town FC is a historic English football club based in Bedfordshire, founded in 1885. The club plays its home matches at Kenilworth Road, an iconic venue with a capacity of over 11,500 that offers a distinctively traditional English football environment.

Key details to know when planning your matchday experience include:

  • Tickets are distributed via priority phases, making official club membership the best way to secure face-value access.
  • Kenilworth Road is located close to central Luton, accessible via Luton station and well-connected transport links.
  • Match categories vary based on opposition, with high-profile weekend fixtures selling out rapidly across general sale phases.
  • Visiting supporters are housed in the Oak Road Stand, while main home supporters pack the Main Stand and David Preece Stand.

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