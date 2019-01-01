Luke Shaw named Manchester United's Player of the Year

In a difficult season for the team performances by the left-back stood out, while Andreas Pereira, Katie Zelem and Tahith Chong also won gongs

Luke Shaw has won both the Player's and the Fan's votes to scoop both versions of the Player of the Year award.

Despite a difficult season for the team Shaw’s performances won him the gong.

The 23-year-old fought back from injury to cement his place as the team's starting left-back

Andreas Pereira won the Goal of the Year for his screamer against .

Katie Zelem won Women’s Player of the Year as United were promoted to the Women’s as champions of the Women’s Championship in their first season as a team.

Tahith Chong, rumoured to be under consideration for a start in United’s final game of the Premier League season won the Reserve Player of the Year.

The then 19-year-old Shaw was signed from Southampton for £30m ($51m) in June 2014, which was then a world record fee for a teenager.

He’d already made his international debut by that point and was selected for ’s World Cup squad that summer.

Shaw’s first season at United was stop-start, marred by niggling injuries and suspensions, but he was a regular starter at the beginning of the 2015-16 season before a horrendous injury derailed his season and almost his career.

The full-back suffered a double-leg fracture in a game against on 15 September 2015, and didn’t even return to training until April of the next year.

He came back in the Community Shield in the 2016-17 season, but saw his career flounder as Jose Mourinho seemed to lack faith in the young player.

In the 2017-18 season Mourinho questioned Shaw’s fitness and commitment to the team.

“I cannot compare [Shaw] with Ashley Young, with Matteo Darmian, with Daley Blind,” the former United manager said.

“I cannot compare the way he trains, the way he commits, the focus, the ambition.

“I cannot compare, he’s a long way behind.”

Shaw’s United dreams appeared to be in tatters, and his lack of game-time saw him miss out on England’s World Cup squad to .

Shaw used his fallow summer to rededicate himself to fitness, and earn his spot in the side.

The youngster won all the club’s preseason fitness tests and grabbed his chance to start when Ashley Young returned fatigued from his World Cup exertions.

Shaw started and scored in the first game of the Premier League season and has not looked back, with his campaign culminating in a sweep of the senior Player of the Year awards at Old Trafford.