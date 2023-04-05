Luis Enrique in POLE position for Chelsea job as he travels to London following 'impressive' initial talks

Luis Enrique is reportedly travelling to London after impressing in initial talks with Chelsea over replacing Graham Potter as their head coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? Luis Enrique has emerged as the frontrunner to become Chelsea's next manager, and is now on his way to the English capital to continue negotiations with the club, according to The Independent.

The former Spain boss was reportedly one of five managers lined up for interviews by the Blues following Potter's sacking on Monday, with Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino also in the frame.

The Independent states that Luis Enrique managed to get his "clear vision" for Chelsea across in his first discussions with club officials, who were impressed enough to invite him to London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luis Enrique explained his preferred tactical style, which centers around high-pressing and high intensity, which is thought to be the ideal fit for the young players Chelsea have brought in over the last two transfer windows. The 52-year-old has also been working on his English, and is the only candidate on the Blues' list with the experience of winning the Champions League (at Barcelona in 2014-15).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Luis Enrique has been out of work since leaving his role with the Spain national team after the 2022 World Cup. He admitted last month to being interested in a role in England, telling Cadena SER: "I would like to try an experience in the Premier League. But I’d only accept an interesting project."

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are due back in Premier League action away at Wolves on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether Luis Enrique will be confirmed as their new head coach in time for that clash.