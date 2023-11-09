WATCH: What a hit, Lucho Acosta! FC Cincinnati's 2023 MLS MVP favorite wins MLS Goal of the Year for solo-effort vs Charlotte FC on September 23

FC Cincinnati's trailblazer midfielder Lucho Acosta has won MLS Goal of the Year for his brilliant solo-effort vs Charlotte FC in September!

Acosta wins MLS Goal of the Year

Scored brilliant solo-goal vs Charlotte

Up for league MVP candidacy as well

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine midfielder, who hopes to one day represent the U.S. men's national team, dazzled with the effort. Acosta took the ball on his own from the halfway line, dribbled past three defenders with some delicious footwork before finding the back of the net with a lovely right-footed effort.

Acosta, who is the 2023 MLS MVP favorite, is the first FC Cincinnati player to win the award.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Acosta has no-doubt been the best player in MLS this season, and this goal is minimal in terms of the highlight reel he can produce from the campaign. The Argentine found the back of the net 17 times for FC Cincinnati, while adding 14 assists along the way in league play.

After helping lead his side to the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield in the regular season, and now earning MLS Goal of the Year, the Argentine has two boxes left to tick on the card for this season: League MVP and an MLS Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR ACOSTA? After advancing through Round One of the 2023 MLS playoffs, Acosta and FC Cincinnati will take on the Philadelphia Union in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Saturday, November 25.