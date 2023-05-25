Look out PSG! Chelsea willing to match Ligue 1 side's €60m offer for Sporting star Manuel Ugarte

Chelsea are out to beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Sporting CP star Manuel Ugarte by matching his €60 million (£52m/$64m) release clause.

Chelsea open to matching Ugarde's release clause

PSG also willing to paying €60m

Uruguayan may get to choose between clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have told the Portuguese side that they are willing to trigger the clause in the midfielder's contract, according to journalist Bruno Andrade.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ugarte, 22, has enjoyed an impressive season with the Primeira Liga side, making 47 appearances in all competitions. He has caught the eye of Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool due to his performances since joining the Lisbon club in 2021.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ugarte will have to choose between Chelsea and PSG, however, as the French side have also made it clear that they are willing to match Sporting's asking price, Correio da Manha reports, and he could commit to a five-year contract with the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Before they can confirm any new signings, Chelsea will take on Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday before finishing off the season with a game against Newcastle on Sunday.