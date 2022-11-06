'London is red' - Gabriel mocks Aubameyang with brutal post-match tweet after Arsenal beat Chelsea

Arsenal defender Gabriel poked fun at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Chelsea by stating that "London is red" after his side's victory on Sunday.

Aubameyang teased "nothing personal" before match

Arsenal secured 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge

Gabriel ridiculed Chelsea striker on Twitter

WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back scored the decisive goal as Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners in Sunday's London derby, and he took to Twitter to mock their opponents. Ex-Arsenal captain Aubameyang had declared that it was "nothing personal" in TV adverts promoting the match, a message that Gabriel threw back in his face after the game.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gabriel posted: "NOTHING PERSONAL .. LONDON IS RED".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory is a huge one for Arsenal, who re-claimed top spot in the Premier League and now sit two points clear of champions Manchester City. Chelsea, meanwhile, sit seventh in the table and are now 13 points adrift of the leaders.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal are the first team to win 10 Premier League away games against Chelsea, while they are just the second visiting side to win three in a row at Stamford Bridge. The last team to do so was Blackburn Rovers between 1993-94 and 1995-96.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL AND CHELSEA? The two teams are in action again in midweek as the third round of the Carabao Cup commences, with Arsenal hosting Brighton and Chelsea visiting Manchester City.