Liverpool vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Liverpool will take on Wolves in a FA Cup third round fixture at Anfield on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's men were poor against Brentford in their last outing, following an unfortunate trend of their season so far. However, they will be hopeful of success in the cup tie, especially with a home fixture in the third round.
Wolves have managed just one victory in their last three matches and will be up against a more determined version of Reds following the latter's shock defeat at the weekend.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liverpool vs Wolves date & kick-off time
Game:
Liverpool vs Wolves
Date:
January 7, 2023
Kick-off:
3:00pm ET, 8:00pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Jan 8)
Venue:
Anfield
How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
ITV will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on ITVX.
In India, the Sony Sports Network has the FA Cup broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
ITV
ITVX
India
Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD
Sony LIV
Liverpool team news & squad
The big news from the Liverpool camp is that Virgil Van Dijk has a hamstring injury and is set to miss the FA Cup match and more games for the club.
Cody Gakpo could make his Liverpool debut against Wolves but Arthur, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, James Milner and Roberto Firmino are all still making their way back to full fitness from their injuries.
Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Keita, Bajcetic, Henderson; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher
Defenders
Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Matip, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold
Midfielders
Fabinho, Alcantara, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott
Forwards
Firmino, Salah, Nunez, Carvalho, Gakpo
Wolves team news & squad
Daniel Podence, who was forced off the field due to injury in Wolves' last game, is doubtful for the Liverpool tie. Boubacar Traore has joined long-term absentees Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Sasa Kalajdzic with a injury.
Wolves possible XI: Sarkic; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Hodge, Neves, Nunes; Traore, Jimenez, Cunha
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sa, Sarkic, Smith
Defenders
Ait-Nouri, Collins, Mosquera, Jonny, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bueno, Lembikisa
Midfielders
B. Traore, Neves, Ronan, Nunes, Moutinho, Hodge, Podence, Campbell, Griffiths
Forwards
Jimenez, Hwang, Bonatini, Guedes, Costa, A. Traore, Fraser