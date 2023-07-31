Captain fantastic! Liverpool name Virgil van Dijk as new skipper following Jordan Henderson's exit - with Trent Alexander-Arnold taking vice duties

- Van Dijk named Liverpool captain
- Alexander-Arnold vice captain
News comes after Henderson's departure
WHAT HAPPENED? The club made the announcement on their official website, with Trent Alexander-Arnold taking on the vice captaincy from James Milner, who has joined Brighton.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It follows former club captain Henderson's exit from the club, with the England midfielder making a surprise move to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Ettifaq.
WHAT THEY SAID: Van Dijk told the Liverpool website: “[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.
“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.
“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Van Dijk will take the armband when Jurgen Klopp's team travel to Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, on August 13.