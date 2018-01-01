Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Wolves
The Liverpool bandwagon rolls into Molineux this weekend, as Jurgen Klopp's team look to guarantee top spot in the Premier League for Christmas.
A victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers will do the job for the Reds, who can open up a four-point gap to Manchester City, prior to Pep Guardiola's team's home game with Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Liverpool last visited Molineux in 2012, winning 3-0 under Kenny Dalglish. They arrive into this game on a run of six straight league wins having seen off Manchester United at Anfield last weekend.
Wolves, captained by former Reds youngster Conor Coady, are in good form themselves having won their last three games. Nuno Espirito Santo's men are seventh in the table, a fine achievement for the newly-promoted .
Here, Goal takes look at everything you need to know ahead of Friday's game...
Liverpool Injuries
Liverpool will be without defensive trio Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold for the game, with Alexander-Arnold likely to resume full training next week after an ankle injury. Both Matip and Gomez are expected to be absent until at least mid-January.
James Milner should return after a muscle issue, and Dominic Solanke is battling a groin problem.
Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, are long-term absentees.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
Right, so what will Klopp do?
With back-to-back home games to follow this, starting with Newcastle on Boxing Day, there should be room for a few changes to the line-up.
We can expect, for example, Jordan Henderson to return in midfield, while Xherdan Shaqiri surely did enough off the bench against United to warrant a start.
Milner is likely to play at right-back, with Nathaniel Clyne's fitness managed carefully.
Wolves team news
Nuno looks like he has an almost full-strength squad to choose from, with forward Diogo Jota the only real concern having picked up a knock in the win over Bournemouth last time out.
Coady, who spent nine years on Liverpool's books and made two senior appearances, will be the home side's captain.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports PL, kick-off 8pm.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Wolves have won just one of their eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L5), winning 1-0 in December 2010 at Anfield under Mick McCarthy.
-
Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last five away trips against Wolves (W2 D3), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three.
-
Wolves won their last competitive match against Liverpool in January 2017 in the FA Cup fourth round – they haven’t won consecutive games against the Reds since November 1980.
-
Wolves have lost their last 11 top-flight games played on a Friday, including both such matches in the Premier League. Their last such win came in April 1965 vs Sunderland – since then P12 W0 D1 L11 F5 A26.
-
This will be Wolves’ 10th Premier League game against sides starting the day of the table (W2 D1 L6). Their most recent win in such a match ended the longest ongoing unbeaten run that season (Man Utd in 2010-11).
-
If Liverpool win this game, they are guaranteed to be top of the table on Christmas Day. Each of the last four sides to top the table on Christmas Day have gone on to win the title, though Liverpool themselves were the last side to fail to do so in 2013-14.
-
Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 Premier League games – their longest ever run in the competition, and longest run in the top-flight since November 1990 (23 games).
-
Wolves are looking to win four consecutive top-flight games for the first time since January 1972.
-
Wolves will be the 27th different side Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has faced in the Premier League – he’s beaten all previous 26 sides so far.
-
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 10 goals in eight Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams for the Reds (5 goals, 5 assists). The Egyptian has scored in each of his last five Premier League appearances against newly-promoted teams.