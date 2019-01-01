Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Watford

The Reds can maintain their place at the top of the Premier League with a win over Javi Gracia's Hornets at Anfield

It won't get the build-up of Sunday's game, but 's next fixture is no less important.

After going back to the top of the with a goalless draw at , the Reds welcome to Anfield on Wednesday night.

With in action at home to West Ham at the same time, it promises to be another tense evening in the title race.

Watford arrive on the back of a 5-1 win away at Cardiff last Friday, but were beaten 3-0 when the sides met at Vicarage Road back in November.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's game...

Liverpool Injuries

The big concern for Liverpool surrounds Roberto Firmino, who was forced off in the first half at Old Trafford with an ankle injury. The Brazilian is unlikely to be risked in this game even if he is passed fit to feature.

Dejan Lovren is also set to miss out once more due to a hamstring issue.

Joe Gomez is still sidelined, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains out - though the former man is edging ever closer to a first-team return.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

We can expect at least a couple of changes from the side which started at Old Trafford.

Firmino's absence means a re-jig in attack for Jurgen Klopp, who may start with Xherdan Shaqiri on the right and move Mohamed Salah into a central attacking role. Salah was desperately poor against Manchester United but scored the opening goal against Watford last time out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will likely replace James Milner at right-back, while in midfield there will be calls for Naby Keita to inject some dynamism into Klopp's chosen trio. The unlucky man could well be captain Henderson, who was sacrificed at Old Trafford as Liverpool chased a winner.

Watford Team

Watford will be without left-back Jose Holebas, who is serving a suspension, while Kiko Femenia is a doubt for the game with a hamstring injury.

Other than that, it looks to be a clean bill of health for Gracia, who will hope Gerard Deulofeu, the former forward, can be as devastating as he was at Cardiff last week.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The game will kick off at 8pm UK time, and will not be shown live on UK television. Highlights can be found on Match of the Day, BBC One at 10.45pm.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 3pm ET.

