Liverpool suffer injury scare as Fabinho replaced against Aston Villa with Real Madrid clash on horizon

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho was forced off the pitch with an injury in the first of his team's encounter with Aston Villa on Tuesday.

The Brazilian exited in the 30th minute and was replaced by Jordan Henderson.

He appeared to clutch his thigh before limping off, though the Reds have not confirmed the nature of the problem.

While the extent of Fabinho's injury remains unknown, any time missed beyond Monday would be a cruel blow for player and club.

Liverpool will compete in the FA Cup final on Saturday against Chelsea and the Champions League final on May 28 against Real Madrid.

Fabinho has been a key part of the team in recent seasons, appearing in 46 matches across all competitions in 2021-22.

Fabinho leaves the pitch injured.



Liverpool still have the FA Cup and Champions League finals to play this season. pic.twitter.com/EDkwgqHXez — GOAL News (@GoalNews) May 10, 2022

More to come...