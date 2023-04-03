Liverpool set to move on from potential Matheus Nunes deal as Wolves remove transfer clause

Liverpool will look to other targets after Wolves removed a clause in Matheus Nunes' contract relating to a possible move to Anfield.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds narrowly missed out on Nunes before he signed for Wolves from Sporting CP last summer. The Reds had been expected to go back in for the midfielder but are now ready to walk away from the deal, according to The Telegraph. Wolves have removed a clause which would have allowed the Reds to move for the 24-year-old at the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunes's price tag appears to be another reason why Liverpool have dropped their interest. Wolves are believed to want in excess of £50 million for Nunes despite the fact he has struggled to consistently impress since arriving at Molineux.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are still expected to strengthen their midfield in the summer. Klopp has promised the Reds will spend in the summer, with Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham thought to be top targets.

DID YOU KNOW? Liverpool have lost five of their 10 Premier League matches in 2023, already more defeats than in the whole of 2022 (P35 W24 D7 L4).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds are back in Premier League action on Tuesday at home to Chelsea. Wolves take on Chelsea on Saturday at Molineux.