Liverpool boss Klopp on Salah contract: We can't do much more

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that no further progress has been made in talks between the club and Mohamed Salah over a new contract.

Salah, 29, sees his current deal expire at the end of next season.

The Reds would be loathe to lose one of the world's premier strikers, and one moreover who is in the form of his life right now.

What was said?

"Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious," Klopp explained to reporters on Friday.

"We were in the last few years and we are.

"We cannot do much more, that's how it is. But I don't think it's about that. It's Mo's decision pretty much. The club did what the club can do. That's how it is.

"Nothing bad to say about it. It's fine from my point of view.

"It's exactly like it should be in this moment in time. Everything is set. Nothing happened further, no signing, no rejection or whatever.

"We just have to wait for that. It's completely fine. No rush in that situation."

Salah's agent 'responds'

Klopp's words appeared to elicit a strong reaction from Salah's agent, Ramy Abbas.

Shortly after the manager's conference Abbas took to Twitter and, while he did not offer any words in his message, a torrent of laughing faces certainly encouraged the interpretation that he may not have been impressed with what he heard.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) March 11, 2022

One factor in Salah and his agent's favour is that given his current form, the Egyptian would have no shortage of suitors waiting to pick him up on a free transfer in 2023.

The forward has smashed 27 goals in 34 games this season in all competitions for the Reds, who have already lifted the Carabao Cup and remain competitive in the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

