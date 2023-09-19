'I will probably look for another solution' - Liverpool given Fede Valverde transfer hope as Real Madrid star addresses potential Premier League switch

Rumoured Liverpool target Federico Valverde has suggested he could seek a transfer if the day comes that his game time at Real Madrid is reduced.

Valverde spoke about transfer away from Real Madrid

Was linked with a move to Premier League in the summer

Liverpool one of the clubs interested in the player

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan was linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer after the arrival of Jude Bellingham at Santiago Bernabeu. Giants like Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea had reportedly enquired about the player's availability but a move never materialised.

Valverde is refusing to rule out a future move away from Real, but has no plans to leave while he is still a key member of Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, the Uruguayan said: "Premier League offers? I have the possibility of playing for Real. The day I don't feel like that, I will probably look for another solution or Real itself will look for one for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old midfielder has started for Real Madrid in four out of their five La Liga matches so far this season and scored one goal.

WHAT NEXT? The Real Madrid star will be next seen in action on Wednesday, when they face Union Berlin in their 2023-24 Champions League opener.