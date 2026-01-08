Liverpool FC unveil landmark new partnership with Tommy Hilfiger

Liverpool FC have announced a landmark new global partnership with American fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger, marking the label’s first-ever collaboration in world football. Bringing together two cultural heavyweights, the partnership introduces a new style vision for the modern game, blending Tommy Hilfiger’s modern American classics with the heritage and identity of the Reds.

Spanning the men’s and women’s squads as well as key backroom staff, the collaboration will be showcased across select match days, matchday arrivals and global campaigns throughout the season. First-team stars including captain Virgil van Dijk, Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz headline the launch alongside Liverpool FC Women’s Gemma Bonner and Leanne Kiernan, presenting a confident, contemporary expression of individuality on and off the pitch.

Fans can also expect a series of seasonal campaigns and exclusive capsule collections, featuring iconic essentials, timeless denim, refined accessories and co-branded club pieces. The partnership was unveiled in statement fashion at Anfield, where the largest Tommy Hilfiger flag ever produced was unfurled across the pitch – a bold symbol of shared ambition, culture and a new era at the intersection of football and fashion.