Liverpool eyeing Evan Ndicka on free transfer with Eintracht Frankfurt defender set to leave Germany in summer

Liverpool are reportedly eager to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka on a free transfer, with the defender set to leave the club in the summer.

Ndicka looks set to leave Frankfurt

Liverpool interested in the defender

PSG & Barca are also in the race

WHAT HAPPENED? The Frenchman reportedly turned down a final extension offer from the Bundesliga outfit, which has alerted a number of top European clubs. According to the Mirror, Liverpool are looking to steal a march on the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the race for Ndicka. The Reds are closely monitoring the development of the towering centre-back, who won the Europa League last season and also impressed in the Champions League this season before Eintracht's round of 16 loss to Napoli.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Reds are looking to overhaul their squad in the summer, and a new centre-back is on their wishlist along with midfield reinforcements. Ndicka is a versatile left-footed defender who can slot in as a left-back if required, and has also occasionally featured as a holding midfielder. The Mirror states that his free agency is an attractive proposition for both Liverpool and Barcelona, with the two clubs currently looking for a number of new players while operating on a limited budget.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ndicka, however, wants guaranteed first-team action, and with Ibrahima Konate shining alongside Virgil van Dijk in the Liverpool team, it might be tough for Jurgen Klopp to convince him to move to Anfield.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR FRANKFURT & LIVERPOOL? The German outfit will be in action on Friday against VFL Bochum in Bundesliga, while Liverpool are set to make a trip to the Etihad Stadium on April 1 to face Manchester City in the Premier League.