'Liverpool could suit Kylian Mbappe' - Marcel Desailly urges compatriot to consider shock Reds move amid PSG saga

Liverpool could suit Kylian Mbappe, suggested compatriot Marcel Desailly, amid an ongoing saga with Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe was left out of PSG's pre-season squad

Has been reinstated to first-team following talks

Desailly suggests shock Reds move

WHAT HAPPENED? The French superstar was sent into exile and was forced to train with a group of outcasts called the 'bomb squad' after he refused to trigger the extension in his contract that would keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2025. However, the team management has come to an understanding with Mbappe, "following very constructive, positive talks" and he has been reinstated to the PSG squad for the Toulouse fixture.

Despite the truce, Desailly has suggested that his compatriot should seek new pastures and believes that the former Moncao star will be the perfect replacement for Sadio Mane at Liverpool.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Liverpool are not at the end of a cycle, unlike Chelsea. The choice he has to make is not one or two years but four or five. So when reports talk about a one-year loan, I don’t see that," he said speaking to BoyleSports.

"But Liverpool have not sold most of their players, they have managed to keep a foundation at Anfield. They had a drop after many years of doing well, which was linked to selling Sadio Mane. They did not replace Mane with someone who was going to be as good, someone who had his philosophy and impact. I do believe Liverpool could suit Mbappe to fill that hole," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is yet to activate his extension and this could lead to potential tension between the two parties in the future. PSG remain adamant that the forward will not be allowed to walk away for free, whereas, the player insists on leaving as a free agent in the next summer, with Real Madrid being mooted as the possible destination.

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe is expected to lead the lines when PSG take on Toulouse on Saturday in a Ligue 1 fixture away from home.