Liverpool get away with one! Why Cody Gakpo's opener vs Leeds stood despite Trent Alexander-Arnold handball - explained

Trent Alexander-Arnold clearly handled the ball before Cody Gakpo opened the scoring for Liverpool against Leeds at Elland Road.

Liverpool score controversial opener

Alexander Arnold handles in build-up

Goal allowed to stand

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool opened the scoring in controversial style through Gakpo. Alexander-Arnold won possession high up the pitch but used his arm to knock the ball past Junior Firpo after the Leeds man's loose touch. The full-back then combined with Mohamed Salah before crossing for Gakpo to tap in at the far post.

WHY WAS IT GIVEN: The goal was allowed to stand because the handball was not deemed to be deliberate. Any accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal is no longer considered to be an offence. The goal was checked and allowed to stand by VAR.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's opening goal was the perfect start for the Reds who have struggled away from home this season. Salah doubled the visitors' lead at the end of the first half, before Luis Sinisterra pulled one back straight after the interval. However, further goals from Diogo Jota and Salah put the Reds in complete control.

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT: Both teams are back in Premier League action on Saturday. Leeds travel to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham, while Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at Anfield.