Liverpool to appeal against Alexis Mac Allister red card in home debut against Bournemouth

The Argentine was sent off on his home debut against Bournemouth for catching Ryan Christie with a high, studs-up tackle on Saturday.

Liverpool appeal against Mac Allister's red card

Was sent off in the 58th minute against Bournemouth

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Challenging the referee's call, Liverpool have now reportedly lodged a formal appeal to the FA to overturn the red card decision, according to the Mirror. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp had hinted after the game that the club would submit an appeal as he said, "Let's see what we can do, for sure we will try and talk to the people about it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup winner made his first-ever appearance for the Reds in their season opener against Chelsea but his home debut at Anfield was marred by controversy after he mistimed a challenge and mistakenly clipped Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie's leg with his boot after which he was immediately sent off.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Despite being reduced to 10 men, the Merseyside giants managed to come back from a one-goal deficit to beat the Cherries 3-1 thanks to strikes from Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will now face Newcastle United in a Premier League clash on August 27.