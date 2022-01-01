Live Blog

World Cup 2022 draw LIVE: England, USMNT, Mexico & more learn group stage opponents for Qatar 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina are among the teams in the hat for the draw - follow it live on GOAL!

Updated
World Cup 2022 draw live blog
GOAL

2022-04-01T12:30:00.000Z

France are defending champions, having lifted the trophy in 2018, but the likes of Lionel Messi with Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal are out to clinch gold.

Who's conducting the draw?

2022-04-01T12:15:30.000Z

Some ⭐️ names!

The World Cup 2022 draw assistants are: Adel Ahmed MalAllah, Ali Daei, Bora Milutinovic, Cafu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Lothar Matthaus, Rabah Madjer and Tim Cahill.

The 'conducting team' will be led by: Carli Lloyd, Jermaine Jenas and Samantha Johnson.

Which teams are in the hat? Seeding pots explained

2022-04-01T12:00:00.000Z

A total of 32 teams will compete at World Cup 2022 in Qatar and they will be divided into eight groups of four.

For the purposes of the draw, the qualified teams have been sorted into four seeding pots, arranged according to their latest FIFA ranking.

You can see the seeding pots below.

Pot 1
Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2
Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USMNT, Croatia

Pot 3
Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea, Tunisia

Pot 4

Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, New Zealand/Costa Rica, Peru/Australia/UAE, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

What time does the World Cup draw start? ⏰

2022-04-01T11:50:00.000Z

The draw ceremony in Qatar will begin at 7pm local time, which is 5pm BST in the UK and 12 noon ET in the U.S.

We are in the capable hands of award-winning actor Idris Elba and broadcaster Reshmin Chowdhury, who will lead a cast of football stars, including the likes of Cafu and Lothar Matthaus, in conducting the show.

Set your reminders! ⏱

World Cup draw day! 🏆 😍

2022-04-01T11:45:00.000Z

We've waited four years, but it's finally here: the 2022 World Cup draw!

Twenty-nine teams have booked their place in Qatar this November, with three more places to be filled ahead of the tournament and we will soon know what the groups look like ahead of the big kick off.

GOAL will bring live updates across the day, plus news and reaction after the draw, with streams, photos and video from around the event.

Stay tuned and get involved in the discussion in the comments below! 👇