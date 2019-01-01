January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Arsenal want Malcom on loan from Barcelona

Centre-back may be in final months with Premier League champions

Manchester City may hold off offering Vincent Kompany a new contract following his latest injury, according to the Mirror.

A muscle injury sustained in his side's win over Liverpool earlier this month has kept the Belgian centre-back out of their last six matches.

The club looked set to offer the 32-year-old a new one-year contract extension, but his ongoing fitness issues have forced them to reconsider.

Kompany's current deal expires at the end of the season.