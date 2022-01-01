Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raphinha to choose Barca over Liverpool

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Raphinha Barcelona Leeds United
Getty Images

La Liga sides enter Brereton chase

2022-06-06T22:55:07.000Z

Everton, Leeds and Bournemouth face competition from Spain in their bid to sign Chile international Ben Brereton, reports the Sun.

Sevilla, Real Betis and Valencia have shown interest in the Blackburn Rovers striker, who is rated at £13 million.

Raphinha to choose Barca over Liverpool (Sport)

2022-06-06T22:45:15.000Z

Leeds United star Raphinha will turn down Liverpool's interest in favour of a move to Barcelona, reports Sport.

The Brazilian is in high demand this summer, and Barca plan to approach Leeds in the coming days to thrash out a transfer after already agreeing contract terms with the player.

Talks ongoing between Dybala and Inter

2022-06-06T22:35:04.000Z

Salah performs transfer U-turn

2022-06-06T22:25:44.000Z

Mohamed Salah has told friends he has decided against renewing his contract at Anfield, reports the Mirror.

Salah instead hopes to play out one final season at Liverpool and then join Barcelona, who have pledged to take him on a free transfer next summer.

Mohamed Salah
Getty