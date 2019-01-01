Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Marcelo considering Madrid exit

Saiss nears new contract with Wolves
Wolverhampton are nearing an agreement on a new contract with midfielder Romain Saiss, according to the Telegraph.
The Morocco international is expected to sign his deal later this week and will become the latest player at the club to commit his future to Wolves, following Conor Coady and Matt Doherty.
Marcelo considering Madrid exit
The left-back met with the club's managing director on Monday to discuss his future
Marcelo is frustrated with his situation at Real Madrid and is ready to demand a summer exit if things do not change, according to COPE.
Though the left-back has a contract until 2022, he has struggled with injury this season and been criticised by fans and media.
With Cristiano Ronaldo trying to recruit him to Juventus, Marcelo met on Monday with Real Madrid managing director José Ángel Sánchez to discuss his future.
Sarri unsure if players still back him
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has claimed that he is not sure whether his players are still with him following his side's 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup.
The Blues have now lost three of their last five games in all competitions without scoring, with Bournemouth and Manchester City inflicting 4-0 and 6-0 defeats, respectively.
And the Italian admitted he was not entirely sure if his players still backed him following the recent run of poor results.
Stoke to try to sell Berahino
Stoke City want to sell Saido Berahino after the striker was arrested for suspicion of drink driving on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.
It is the latest in a series of occurances for Berahino that have left the Championship club soured on his future after his £12 million ($16m) move two years ago.
Berahino will be fined two weeks wages and Stoke will hope to unload him after the season.
Klopp admits Liverpool wanted to sign Sancho
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he was interested in signing Jadon Sancho, but the culture surrounding transfers between English clubs prevented a deal from taking place.
Sancho left Manchester City for Borussia Dortmund this past summer and has rapidly become a key contributor for the German club, while Liverpool brought in the likes of Mohamed Salah, Andrew Robertson, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
The Reds manager says German clubs are in prime position to pounce on English talent like Sancho given the current culture between top clubs in the Premier League.