Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus will make summer bid for Pogba

Caio was close to Barca move
Sao Paolo defender Rodrigo Caio was close to a move to Barcelona in the last few days, according to Calciomercato.
Injuries had prompted Barcelona's interest, with Sao Paolo having agreed to a six-month loan move with the La Liga champions.
However, Ernesto Valverde decided at the last moment he preferred Jeison Murillo due to his experience in La Liga, though Barcelona remain interested in Caio.
Puel's job in danger at Leicester
Leicester City manager Claude Puel could be sacked if results do not improve soon, according to The Sun.
Puel met with the club's chiefs after their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace last weekend, with the Foxes having only won two of their last eight games in all competitions.
The Foxes have a difficult next two games, as they battle Chelsea followed by Manchester City.
Bayern have agreement with Pavard
Bayern Munich have an agreement to sign France international Benjamin Pavard, according to ESPN.
The Stuttgart defender has a €35 million (£32m/$40m) release clause which can be triggered next summer.
However, there is a possibility Bayern will be willing to pay more in order to land Pavard in January.
Weah nears Strasbourg move
Paris Saint-Germain teenager Timothy Weah is nearing a move to join Strasbourg on loan, according to L'Equipe.
The United States international has not received much first-team action this season with the Ligue 1 leaders and is interested in trying to land more playing time.
PSG wants Weah to play as well, so they will agree to a short-term move with their fellow Ligue 1 side.
Juventus will make summer bid for Pogba
The Serie A leaders are undeterred in their pursuit of the midfielder
Juventus will not abandon their pursuit of Paul Pogba despite Manchester United sacking Jose Mourinho, reports Calciomercato.
The club believed they had only a small chance of landing the France international in January anyway, regardless of the strife between player and manager.
Juventus will return in the summer when they hope to be more successful, though much of that will depend on who the Red Devils hire as full-time manager.