Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona keen on Christensen

Diego Simeone has identified Gianluigi Donnarumma as the man he wants to replace Jan Oblak at Atletico Madrid, says Don Balon.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be leading the race for Oblak, who has established himself among Europe's best throughout his four years in the Spanish capital.

As more teams across Europe are tracking the 25-year-old, Atletico are looking for options to replace him.

The Donnarumma, 19, has been heavily linked with a move away from AC Milan, and and Atletico believe the Italy international is within reach.