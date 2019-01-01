Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd must pay £90m for Maguire

Spurs face fresh competition for Lo Celso
Tottenham are facing competition from Atletico Madrid and Napoli in their chase for Real Betis star Giovani Lo Celso, report football.london.
The arrival of Nabil Fekir at Betis means Lo Celso can now leave, with Spurs having been linked with the 23-year-old Argentina international throughout the summer.
Now, they may have to speed things up if they are to get their man. Atletico and Napoli had been in competition for James Rodriguez, who is now looking likely to stay at Real Madrid.
Malcom rejects Everton for Zenit
Barcelona winger Malcom has moved closer to joining Zenit St Petersburg after rejecting an offer from Everton, claim Sport.
The Russian club were able to offer a higher salary than the Toffees, with the clubs now close to a final agreement around the €45 million (£41m/$50m) mark.
The 22-year-old is also thought to have rejected an offer from a club in MLS.
Man Utd and Juventus agree Dybala-Lukaku swap
The two forwards are set to be on the move
Manchester United's plan to swap Romelu Lukaku for Juventus' Paulo Dybala has been agreed in principle, with personal terms now needing to be agreed according to Sky Italia.
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to be drawn on the rumours but did confirm that his side were still working on incoming transfers.
With Lukaku apparently keen to leave and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri a fan of the Belgian, the swap seems to make sense for all parties.
Arsenal offer restructured Tierney deal
Arsenal could have moved a step closer to one of their summer transfer targets after offering an improved deal for Celtic's Kieran Tierney, claim the Daily Mail.
The Gunners' previous offer of £25 million ($30m) was rejected and it seemed as though the move was dead in the water, but it may now have legs if Arsenal are willing to pay more of the fee upfront.
Tierney himself is reported to be keen on the move and the chance to test himself in the Premier League.
Man Utd must pay £90m for Maguire
Leicester aren't budging when it comes to their prized defender
Manchester United's chase for Harry Maguire could go right up to the final day of the transfer window as Leicester refuse to budge on their £90 million ($109m) asking price, report the Telegraph.
Maguire is understood to be keen on the move but so far the clubs have been unable to come to an agreement on the fee, which would be a world record for a defender.
Leicester have said they will not stand in Maguire's way - as long as a bid comes in that matches their valuation.