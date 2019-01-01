Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea agree £115m Hazard deal with Madrid

Wilson ready to talk to clubs across Europe
Harry Wilson is ready to speak to clubs in England, Spain and Germany after making his decision to leave Liverpool.
The Daily Mail reports that the 22-year-old, who had a fine season on loan with Derby, is ready to make his move to a top-flight club in one of Europe's big leagues.
Three clubs in the Premier League and three more in the Bundesliga have registered and interest in Wilson, who would also consider Spain should a team come calling.
Chelsea agree £115m Hazard deal with Madrid
The Spanish side are finally set to get their star signing
Chelsea have agreed to a £115 million ($145m/€130m) transfer fee as Eden Hazard is set to join Real Madrid, says The Sun.
Hazard will sign a four-year deal with Real with a wage set at £400,000 per week.
The two clubs have been in negotiations for two weeks, with Chelsea boss Roman Abramovich ordering the sale rather than facing the loss of the Belgian on a free next year.
Napoli priced out of Rodrigo move
Napoli are interested in a move for Valencia star Rodrigo, but the Italian side has been priced out of a deal according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Valencia forward, who scored in the Copa del Rey triumph over Barcelona, would cost €70 million ($78 million/ £62 million).
Instead the club will look to bring Fabio Quagliarella to the club for one final swansong after the forward led Serie A in scoring this season.
Trippier reconsidering Spurs future after missing out on England squad
After being left off the England squad for the upcoming Nations League semi-finals, Kieran Trippier is reconsidering his Spurs future, according to the Daily Mail.
Trippier was a standout for the Three Lions at the World Cup in Russia, but has fallen down the pecking order this season following a stretch of poor performances.
And Spurs are willing to let him leave this summer with Manchester United, Everton and Napoli among the teams said to be interested.
Valverde to stay as Barcelona manager
Ernesto Valverde will remain Barcelona manager despite rampant rumours that he was set to be sacked, according to Sport.
Josep Maria Bartomeu has opted to let Valverde continue in the wake of disappointing results in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.
Valverde and Barcelona did win La Liga this season, though, buying him another chance with the club.
Chelsea ready to accelerate plan to hire Lampard
Chelsea are prepared to move on to their long-term plan to hire Frank Lampard if Maurizio Sarri heads to Italy this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
The Blues were hoping for Lampard to get a few years of managerial experience under his belt before bringing him back to Stamford Bridge.
But, with Sarri linked to Juventus and Roma, the club is ready to move to Lampard faster than expected if the Italian boss does opt to leave.