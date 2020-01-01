Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus agree deal for Bayern star Alaba

Newcastle are prepared to pay a portion of Christian Atsu's wages in order to secure the player's departure before Friday's EFL transfer deadline, according to the Northern Echo.

and are both interested in the 28-year-old but are unwilling to cover his entire salary.

Achraf Lazaar, Henri Saivet and Rolando Aarons have also been told they have no future at St James' Park, with the Magpies actively looking to move them on before Friday's deadline.