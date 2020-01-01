Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aston Villa rejected Man Utd signing Ighalo

Solskjaer excited at Ighalo signing
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is excited to have added Odion Ighalo to his side.
“Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us," he said of the loan addition.
“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”
Anderlecht sign New York Red Bulls forward Lawrence
NEWS: New York Red Bulls Transfer Kemar Lawrence to R.S.C. Anderlecht
Thank you, Kemar.
📰➡️
Philadelphia Union capture Glesnes from Stromsgodset
The newest addition to our 2020 squad arrived today
Velkommen, Jakob!
Nice grab Wague from Barcelona
❗ [LATEST NEWS]
Agreement with OGC Nice for the loan of Wague
🔗 More details:
LA Galaxy loan Skjelvik to Odense
Jorgen Skjelvik has moved back to his native Denmark with Odense on loan from the LA Galaxy.
“We think this deal will benefit everyone involved,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “We wish Jorgen the best of luck in Denmark.”
He will be with the Danish side until the end of the season.
Aston Villa turned down Ighalo signing opportunity
Villans rejected Man Utd striker
Aston Villa turned down the chance to sign Odion Ighalo on loan, according to the Express.
Instead, Manchester United pushed through a Deadline Day move to take the Nigeria striker on loan from Shanghai Shenhua.