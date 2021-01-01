Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca still interested in Romero

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers claims there is "no drama" over Youri Tielemans' contract situation despite the midfielder's deal expiring in 2023.

He told reporters: "There’s no drama with it. It’s just the reality of the situation. It only becomes a problem to me if there’s a lack of commitment or there’s not the same intensity but that’s never been the case with Youri.

"It’s natural, he is a very talented player who is in discussions with the club and we’ll see where that takes us.

"I have no idea [why it is dragging on], I concentrate on the football and making sure he is the best player he can be, giving him the support, environment and culture to be that.

"He is a top-class professional and a joy to work with and while he is here – for however long that is – he will always give, and I will always give the best to his development."