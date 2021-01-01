Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to make £75m opening bid for Grealish

The Arsenal midfielder spent the second half of last season with the Magpies

Newcastle have renewed hope of re-signing Joe Willock on loan from Arsenal, according to Mail Online.

Willock impressed at St. James' Park last season but attempts to bring him back for the 2021-22 campaign have so far proved unsuccessful.

Magpies manager Steve Bruce however is continuing to push for the 21-year-old midfielder and a deal could be done within 48 hours.