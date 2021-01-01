Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd linked to Zaha reunion as forward prepares Crystal Palace transfer demand

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace
Getty

Martinez nears Inter extension

2021-02-22T00:00:00Z

Lautaro Martinez is closing in on an extension that would keep him at Inter until 2025, say Todo Fichajes.

Having bagged a brace in today's Milan derby to help move Antonio Conte's side four points clear at the Serie A summit, the striker is now nearing a new deal.

At just 23, the Argentine is already emerging as one of the best in the business up front this year.

Man Utd close on Donnarumma

2021-02-21T23:45:00Z

Manchester United have reportedly closed a deal for Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, claim Todo Fichajes.

The Red Devils are said to have secured the shotstopper ahead of rivals such as Juventus and Bayern Munich on a provisional basis.

United have struggled with long-term keeper David De Gea this season, with the Spaniard under pressure from Dean Henderson and responsible for several crucial errors.

Rangers set to bag Sakala

2021-02-21T23:30:00Z

Rangers will beat out a host of English clubs in claiming the signature of Fashion Sakala, reports The Sun.

The Zambia forward is expected to sign at Ibrox on a free transfer from Oostende, joining the Scottish outfit as they sit on the cusp of a first top-flight title since 2011.

He will head to Glasgow with his new side having fended off multiple Championship outfits.

Sarri spurned Marseille approach

2021-02-21T23:15:00Z

Zaha to hand in Palace transfer request (Todo Fichajes)

2021-02-21T23:00:00Z

Eagles attacker intends Selhurst Park exit

Wilfried Zaha intends to leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season, and will hand in a transfer request to force a move if needed, claims Todo Fichajes.

The Eagles attacker was linked with the exit at Selhurst Park last year but was kept onto by Roy Hodgson's side, in something of a coup.

But the former England-turned-Ivory Coast international is determined to move on this time, with old club Manchester United one touted destination.

Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace 2020-21
Getty