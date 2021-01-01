Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd want right-back to challenge Wan-Bissaka

Serge Aurier has written in an Instagram post that he would have never joined another Premier League team after leaving Tottenham over the summer.

"I have never seen myself at another club in England if not at your place!" wrote Aurier. "And I didn't see myself joining the enemy even less because I have too much respect for our club, for our history and for all our moments shared together."

The full-back signed with Villarreal this week.